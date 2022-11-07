Online Voting Open for PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program in the Pittsburgh Region

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 11 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence County high school students as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited high school students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

Students from Beaver Falls, East Allegheny, Freedom Area, Hopewell, Montour, Neshannock, New Brighton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango, Upper St. Clair, and Woodland Hills high schools participated.

After a two-year hiatus, members of the public are once again invited to vote for their favorite plow. This year, voting will be done through the PennDOT website at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow icon which will redirect them to a survey site where they can pick their favorite plow.

The plow photo that receives the most votes between Monday, November 7 and Sunday, November 13 will be deemed the "Fan Favorite."

Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting. PennDOT will post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook and Twitter accounts, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways. Along with the "Fan Favorite" award, the blades are also eligible for the "Judges' Pick" award that will be determined by PennDOT District 11 personnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

###





