South African IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Market is expected to garner $51.8 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2020.

South African IP Video Surveillance And VSaaS Market is expected to garner $51.8 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period 2014-2020. The South Africa IP video surveillance and VSaaS market is at an evolving phase. After the impact of the recession during 2008-2010, the South African video surveillance market was cushioned by the constructions for FIFA World Cup in 2010.

South Africa IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented into component and end user. Hardware component was the largest revenue generating segment in 2013 and cloud solutions accounted for the lowest revenue. Based on components, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, cloud solutions and services. The end user segment has been segregated into banking & financial sector, retail, government & higher security, manufacturing & corporate, residential, casino & entertainment, healthcare and others. Banking and financial sectors was the largest market in 2013; however, manufacturing and corporate are the sector would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the South African IP video surveillance and VSaaS market include Avigilon Corporation, Axis communication AB, D-Link Corporation, Genetec, March Networks, Milestone Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Mobotix AG, Geovision Inc. and Arecont Vision.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the South African IP surveillance and VSaaS market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future developments are outlined in this report to determine the overall attractiveness and to single-out profitable trends for gaining a stronger foothold in the market

This report also provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with their impact analysis during for the forecast period

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast through 2014–2020 are provided in this report to highlight the financial attractiveness of the market

Porter’s five forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in this report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

