Submissions Open for General Sessions of the APWG 2022 Symposium on Electronic Crime Research

The world's only peer-reviewed research conference dedicated exclusively to cybercrime studies is in its 17th year of publication

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime) is now open for submissions to its General Sessions -- those papers, presentations and panel proposals that are not subject to Program Committee peer review and left to the sublime discernment of program managers, APWG directors and APWG.EU trustees and their advising correspondents.

APWG eCrime 2022 symposium managers have completed their review of peer-review submissions for this year and are assembling the initial agenda for this year's agenda of eCrime -- its 17th since founding. Meanwhile, the symposium managers will receive General Session submissions to: apwg_events@apwg.org until the COB, Friday, Nov. 11.

Full details on APWG eCrime are on the symposium notes page here: https://apwg.org/event/ecrime2022. The registration desk for this virtual program has been opened. Registration link for the symposium is at the bottom of the page.

SUBMISSION TOPICS FOR GENERAL SESSIONS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Detecting and/or mitigating eCrime (e.g., online fraud, malware, phishing, ransomware, etc.)

• Measuring and modeling of eCrime

• Economics of online crime

• eCrime delivery strategies and countermeasures (e.g., spam, mobile apps, social engineering, etc.)

• Security assessments of mobile devices

• Public Policy and Law for online crime

The symposium is scheduled as a virtual event held online.

Students requiring discounts should contact symposium managers at apwg_events@apwg.com.

The symposium's proceedings are in English.

Please contact the APWG eCrime program team for details via email at apwg_events@apwg.org.

Full details on APWG eCrime are here: https://apwg.org/event/ecrime2022

IMPORTANT DATES:

General Session submission deadline: Nov. 11, 11:59 PM Anywhere on Earth (AoE)

Conference: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

eCrime Symposium as Community

eCrime 2022 consists of a three-day program composed of keynote presentations, technical and practical sessions, and interactive panels. An overarching goal of these meetings is bringing together academic researchers, industry security practitioners, and law enforcement to discuss and exchange ideas, experiences and lessons learned combating cybercrime.

Please contact the APWG eCrime program team for details about sponsorship or other avenues of participation via email at apwg_events@apwg.org.

A Brief History of APWG eCrime

The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime) was founded in 2006 as the eCrime Researchers Summit as a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary venue to present basic and applied research into electronic crime and engaging every aspect of its evolution — as well as spotlighting technologies and techniques for cybercrime detection, response, forensics and prevention.

Since then, what had been initially a technology-focused conference has incrementally expanded its focus to cover behavioral, social, economic, and legal/policy dimensions as well as technical aspects of cybercrime, following the interests of our correspondent investigators, the symposium's managers as well as the APWG's own directors and steering committee members.

Scores upon scores of papers exploring these and other dimensions of cybercrime at APWG eCrime have been published by the IEEE <APWG | eCrime Research Papers> as well as by Taylor & Francis and the Association of Computing Machinery (in the very earliest years of the symposium). Those papers are available in this archive: https://ecrimeresearch.org/ecrime-research-papers/

With its multi-disciplinary approach, APWG eCrime brings together the most heterogeneous community of counter-eCrime researchers and industrial stakeholders to confer over the latest research and to foster collaborations between the leading investigators in this still nascent field of cybercrime studies. The power of that community, over the years, has been expressed in their contributions to research in academia and industry, cited in the papers above, and in their innovations for industry.

Contact Information:

Peter Cassidy

Secretary General

pcassidy@apwg.org

6176691123



Related Images











Image 1: APWG eCrime 2022 Symposia Chairs Bidgoli, Jourdan and Weissinger





(L to R) Publication Chair Moury Bidgoli - Accenture; Program Chair Laurin Weissinger - Yale University; General Chair Guy-Vincent Jourdan - University of Ottawa

















Image 2: APWG eCrime 2022





Welcome to the APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research

















Image 3: APWG eCrime 2022





The APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment