Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Slated for Steady Revenue Growth to Reach Nearly US$17.3 Bn by 2027 End

Fairfield Market Research Indicates that the Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Will Rise at Healthy Pace of 4.6% CAGR During the Period of Assessment (2022-2027)

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently released study of Fairfield Market Research uncovers the detailed growth analysis and forecast of global preeclampsia laboratory testing market between 2022 and 2027. From the estimated global valuation of US$13.8 Bn for the year 2022, the market is anticipated to reach over US$17.3 Bn toward the end of 2027, exhibiting a steady yet promising pace of growth. Besides higher prevalence of preeclampsia, the report states that the significantly improving levels of awareness regarding the condition and the consequently rising rate of early diagnosis will continue to form a favourable growth environment for preeclampsia laboratory testing market during the stipulated period of projection. The market competition is likely to intensify with growing R&D efforts of industry leaders in collaboration, as well as the frequent new introductions on the market. Innovative launches such as Progenity’s preeclampsia rule-out test, and Lumella by Diabetomics, Inc. would provide a significant thrust to the expansion of preeclampsia laboratory testing market, says the report.

Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/preeclampsia-laboratory-testing-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Between 2022 and 2027, global preeclampsia laboratory testing market is poised for a CAGR of 4.6%

Urine tests accounted for the revenue of more than US$8 Bn in 2019 and remain preferred

Market in Asia Pacific retains dominance over other regions, accounted for more than US$6.9 Bn in 2019





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Test-wise analysis of the market reveals that urine tests accounted for the revenue worth around US$8 Bn in 2019 and will continue to be dominant over blood tests. Research attributes this preferential dominance of urine tests to their accuracy in preeclampsia diagnosis. Furthermore, in terms of the analysis based on end user, hospitals and clinics will register a larger share in the total preeclampsia laboratory testing market valuation. Diagnostic centres, though follow hospitals and clinics in terms of adoption, are more likely to represent a more lucrative segment for the participants of preeclampsia laboratory testing market. Remarkable developments regarding the awareness about preeclampsia screening as a part of antenatal care indicate emergence of attractive opportunities in preeclampsia laboratory testing market. The consistently growing demand for efficient preeclampsia diagnostics will play out as an important factor uplifting the segment in the near future as suggested by the report.

Key Report Highlights

The significantly unmet diagnostics predominantly drive the growth of preeclampsia laboratory testing market, pushing prospects of multiple innovative biomarkers

A notable number of pregnant women demanding preeclampsia laboratory testing amid COVID-19 outbreak was a heavy contributor to market expansion

Favourable initiatives by governments, and patient advocacy groups will play a vital role in building up an efficient diagnostics regimen





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is currently the leading market for preeclampsia laboratory testing but continues to face the challenges in form of a deficient policy structure, delayed healthcare access, lack of proper implementation at micro and macro levels, and delayed diagnosis and decision making. Moreover, the Preeclampsia Foundation indicates the medical costs associated with preeclampsia patients and infants expensive for a majority of population. Th key Asian, and African countries, as well as the most low- and middle-income economies will thus remain challenging investment pockets for preeclampsia laboratory testing market players. On the other hand, the developed western world is also facing the constant challenge of the consistently rising health and economic burden. The US alone is an important market for preeclampsia laboratory testing as the condition is among the leading causes of maternal mortality across the nation. A substantial effort toward the development and maintenance of improved diagnostics regimen for preeclampsia will however work in favour of the market here.

Key Competitors in Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Besides the leading players, i.e., ThermoFischer Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG that collectively account for over 60% revenue share in global preeclampsia laboratory testing market, the other prominent competitors include Bayer AG, Sera Prognostics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Diabetomics, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Progenity, Inc., and DRG Instruments GmbH.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/preeclampsia-laboratory-testing-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2027 Estimated Market Size in 2022 US$13.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$17.3 Bn CAGR 4.6% Key Players ThermoFischer Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bayer AG, Sera Prognostics, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Diabetomics, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Progenity, Inc., DRG Instruments GmbH

Market Segmentation

Test Type

Urine Tests

Blood Tests

Preeclampsia Type

Mild Preeclampsia

Severe Preeclampsia

End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Others





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

DiabetOmics

DRG Instruments GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GestVision, Inc.

Lifeassay Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd.

Metabolomic Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Progenity, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Preeclampsia Type-wise Analysis

Test Type-wise Analysis

End User-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com