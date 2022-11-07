Artiea Capital Management Joins LPL Financial

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the team at Artiea Capital Management has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $630 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and join LPL from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network.



Based in Westlake Village, Calif., Artiea Capital Management was formed in 2011 with a mission to partner with clients to help them more confidently navigate their financial path and amplify the joys of a life well-lived. Partner financial advisors Paul Artof, CFP®, Joel Chitiea, Jason Artof CFP®, and Jamie Wood CRPC lead the team, which also includes wealth advisor Cassandra Mettlen, paraplanner Scott Davis, senior registered client associate Rosalyn Weihe and client services associate Melinda Heydon.

“We’re an ensemble practice, and each partner’s diverse background and training brings a breadth of knowledge and focus to Artiea Capital Management,” Wood said. “We focus on giving complex comprehensive advice, and each one of us has our own specialty, whether it be fixed income, investment portfolio management, financial planning, insurance protection, tax-based investing, or intergenerational wealth transfer, among other services. We work together using our specific talents to pursue positive outcomes for our clients.”

As the financial services industry continues to evolve, the Artiea team turned to LPL to help them deepen relationships with clients and enhance their practice.

“It was important for us to partner with a firm that gives us the tools to be able to service our clients to the best of our abilities, and LPL is the home to do just that,” Chitiea said. “LPL shares our entrepreneurial spirit and understands what it’s like to be in business for yourself. We now have more choice and flexibility in how we build our business and in the capabilities available to us.”

The team also appreciates access to more planning tools and choice in CRMs, along with additional reporting and research resources. “All of this allows us to customize our business for each client’s needs and provide a more tailored approach,” Chitiea said.

Jason Artof noted, “The platform’s open architecture provides us with the ability to integrate a broad spectrum of software tools to enhance our financial planning process.”

Wood added, “We also love that we’re now working side by side with 21,000 other LPL advisors that we can share ideas with and discuss best practices. We look forward to attending conferences with our LPL colleagues – we love to grow and want to stay ahead of the curve.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “On behalf of the entire LPL community, I extend a warm welcome to Artiea Capital Management. We are proud that our integrated platform serves as a differentiator for this team. We are committed to delivering value in affiliation with LPL by making ongoing investments in the technology and innovative solutions designed to help advisors thrive. We thank Artiea Capital Management for their new partnership and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”

