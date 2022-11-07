Mechanical One to Award Two Employees with Free Homes at December Event

Central Florida plumbing and HVAC company to celebrate rapid expansion, company culture

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanical One, a leading HVAC, gas and plumbing services provider, will change lives when it awards mortgage-free homes to two employees this holiday season. The winners will be picked in a lottery during an event on December 3 at the Hard Rock Live at Universal Orlando Resort. More than a thousand people are expected at the event, which will include a speech from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.



At the time of the home giveaway announcement in December 2021, there were 65 employees working at the company. That number has grown more than 500% in just the past nine months. With demand for HVAC, gas and plumbing services growing to meet housing needs in Central Florida, Mechanical One is meeting builders’ needs with its expanding workforce.

“We build communities at work, but we want to better communities during that time outside of work. Investing in our employees has been one of our top priorities. We see each employee as a family that our company is supporting, rather than an individual who is coming to work each day,” said Mechanical One President Jason James.

The company offers day one health insurance options that also include coverage for mental health. Mechanical One also gives employees access to free financial education tools. In order to qualify for the free home giveaway, employees must be employed at Mechanical One for a year, take a financial education course and complete 20 hours of community service.

Mechanical One first opened its doors in July 2021. The company serves top homebuilders, such as Pulte, Lennar and Taylor Morrison. With a presence throughout Central Florida and the Treasure Coast, employees work on HVAC, plumbing and gas for thousands of homes each year.

