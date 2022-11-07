North America to dominate the Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Industry, with a CAGR of 14.8% by 2032, Fact.MR Report

Increasing Requirement of Anticoagulants For Blood-Related Disorders In Case of Uncontrolled Bleeding Is One of The Major Factors That Is Expected To Boost The Growth of The Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market During The Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticoagulant reversal drugs market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1,137.35 Million in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 15.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 4,601.22 Million. Bleeding disorders can happen as a result of some medications, such as blood thinners, which includes warfarin, heparin, and aspirin. The high risk of bleeding varies with the anticoagulant agent used. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) data, the occurrence of bleeding for patients taking warfarin has been projected at 15-20% each year.

Life-threatening bleeding because of warfarin has been projected at a rate of 1-3% per year. Thus, increase in demand for anticoagulant therapies is further creating potential opportunities for reversal agents for anticoagulants. Increasing demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs in case of uncontrolled bleeding is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people over the age of 65 are the fastest demographic segment in the world. Between 2000 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over the age of 60 is expected to double, increasing from about 11% to 22%. As per the reports of CDC, approximately 2% of people below 65 years of age have atrial fibrillation, while 9% of people who are above 65 years of age have the disease. It is also estimated that almost 12.1 million people will develop atrial fibrillation by 2030. As a result, the growing elderly population is driving the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 7.7% was recorded for the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market from 2017-2022

In FY 2023, the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market reached a valuation of US$ 1,137.35 Million

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 13.0% in 2023

By Product, the Idarucizumab Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 14.3% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs in North America will likely expand at a 14.8% CAGR

The Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an 14.7% CAGR

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In October 2021, Alveron Pharma BV raised EUR 3.9 Mn to fund the continued development of OKL-1111, a first in class drug to treat anticoagulant-related bleeding.

In July 2020, VarmX, a renowned biotech company, raised EUR 32 Mn in series B financing to develop an innovative reversal agent for the treatment and prevention of severe bleeding in patients on oral anticoagulants.

In July 2020, Janssen Research and Development LLC began the Phase 1 clinical trial for the evaluation of the reversal of the anticoagulation effect of the drug JNJ-70033093 by 4-Factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (4F-PCC) and Recombinant Human Factor VIIa.

In July 2020, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the establishment of a permanent J-code (J7169) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Andexxa, a recombinant coagulation factor Xa, that allows reimbursement in the hospital outpatient settings.

Prominent Service Players

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Key Segments Covered in the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Industry Survey

By Product : Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Vitamin K Protamine Tranexamic Acid Idarucizumab Andexxa Others

By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others



Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Germany Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

UK Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

France Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Spain Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Japan Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

China Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Malaysia Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Thailand Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

Australia Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2032

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin k, protamine, tranexamic acid, idarucizumab, andexxa, and others), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

