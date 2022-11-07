Gallium Nitride Device Market Size Worth USD 28.40 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.28% by 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global gallium nitride device market size is projected to reach USD 28.40 Billion by 2027, at CAGR of 4.28% during forecast period 2020-2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gallium nitride device market is set to gain impetus from the high demand for fast chargers worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Gallium Nitride Device Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the GaN device market size was USD 20.56 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 28.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Gallium Nitride Device Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Cree, Inc. (The U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation. (The U.S.)

EPISTAR Corporation (Taiwan)

GaN Systems (Canada)

MACOM (The U.S.)

Microsemi (The U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

NICHIA CORPORATION (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherland)

Qorvo, Inc (The U.S.)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (The U.S.)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 4.28% 2027 Value Projection USD 28.40 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 20.56 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 156 Segments covered By Device Type, By Wafer Size Growth Driver Expansion of Telecommunications Domain to Accelerate Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gallium-nitride-gan-devices-market-103367

Segment-

Opto-semiconductor Device Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Increasing Usage in Lasers

Based on device type, the opto-semiconductor device segment procured the highest gallium nitride market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing usage in various aerospace applications, such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and pulsed lasers. Besides, they are used in optoelectronics, LEDs, lasers, photodiodes, and solar cells.

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of Telecommunications Domain to Accelerate Growth

The demand for energy-efficient GaN devices is surging rapidly owing to the expansion of the telecommunications domain. Most internet service providers are nowadays focusing on providing lower latency with optical cable wires, ubiquitous connectivity, and network with higher capacity. Apart from that, the rising utilization of GaN devices in the 5G infrastructure is likely to propel the gallium nitride device market growth in the near future. However, the high cost associated with the maintenance and development of gallium nitride devices may hinder growth.

Regional Insights-

High Demand for Wireless Devices to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America generated USD 7.38 billion in 2019 because of the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers, such as MACOM, Cree, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Microsemi, and others in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly on account of the rising demand for wireless devices in Germany, France, and the U.K. In Asia Pacific, the rising demand for gallium nitride devices from emerging nations, such as India and China would aid growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gallium Nitride Device Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gallium Nitride Device Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Winning New Contracts to Intensify Competition

The global market for gallium nitride devices is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous reputed manufacturers. Most of them are focusing on achieving new contracts from significant governments, as well as private agencies to deliver their in-house products.

Below are the two latest industry developments:

June 2020: Raytheon Missiles & Defense provided a contract worth USD 2.3 billion to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The latter will deliver seven GaN-based Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) units. It is a part of the company’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense provided a contract worth USD 2.3 billion to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The latter will deliver seven GaN-based Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2) units. It is a part of the company’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. July 2019: Transphorm announced a new contract worth USD 18.5 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR). It includes a Base Program that is aimed at commercializing nitrogen polar GaN.

