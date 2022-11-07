Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,572 in the last 365 days.

Novan to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14th. Novan management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The call will be led by Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, who will be joined by additional members of the Novan management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (833) 630-1956 (domestic) or (412) 317-1837 (international) and referencing the Novan, Inc. Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, novan.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

Novan recently completed the acquisition of EPI Health. EPI Health equips the company with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams. Following the acquisition, the company employs approximately 100 staff, including sales personnel currently covering 42 territories, and promotes products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. Novan also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
NOVN@jtcir.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Novan to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.