Former Deputy Chief and Intelligence Officer Terry Burruss Joins LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Reston, VA., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, the leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced the appointment of William T. (Terry) Burruss to its Advisory Board. Burruss brings significant cybersecurity and intelligence expertise to the Board and will help drive the company’s growth strategy as it looks to expand across the public sector to solve complex national security cyber challenges.

As a Senior Intelligence Service (SIS) officer in the Central Intelligence Agency's Directorate of Digital Innovation (DDI), Burruss last served as the Deputy Chief of the DDI's Center for Cyber Intelligence. He oversaw intelligence collection, analysis, and operations focused on foreign cyber threats to U.S. interests. Throughout most of his intelligence career, Burruss focused on challenging national security technical issues and emerging threats with a heavy focus on assessing technological risks and leveraging innovation to address these risks.

“Terry built the CIA’s first combined mission unit focused on understanding and countering the foreign cyber threat, and we are fortunate to have someone of this caliber join our advisory team,” said Bryan Ware, CEO at LookingGlass. “As LookingGlass deepens our commitment to helping solve complex, nation-scale cybersecurity challenges, Terry’s unique credentials and expertise will be invaluable to our already deep Advisory Board bench.”

“I am thrilled to join the LookingGlass Advisory Board, because of the company’s commitment to its customers’ missions and deep national security history. I have seen firsthand how nation-state actors continue to plague public and private sector organizations,” said Burruss. “The LookingGlass approach to leverage their internet visibility to map attack surfaces and layer that with contextualized cyber threat intelligence is extremely compelling. We must make data more useful so we can be smarter about cyber.

LookingGlass is the global cybersecurity leader enabling national, industrial, and enterprise-scale decisions with unparalleled, curated intelligence on critical assets, risks, and sectors. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their economic and national security interests.

