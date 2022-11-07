Submit Release
Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim’s 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference
    • Fireside chat on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. ET
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
    • Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

The events will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on Praxis’ website for 30 days following the events.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across movement disorders, epilepsy and psychiatric disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
investors@praxismedicines.com
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
Ian.stone@canalecomm.com
619-849-5388

