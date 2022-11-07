New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Wednesday November 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on November 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the following locations by videoconferencing:

One Commerce Plaza 99 Washington Avenue, Albany NY, Conference Room 505 or

New York State Office of the Attorney General, 44 South Broadway, 5th Floor, White Plains, NY 10601

The public has a right to attend the meeting at any of the locations or can attend remotely at the link provided below.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Materials to be discussed may be found at: https://dos.ny.gov/cemeteries.

To attend by videoconference:

-------------------------------------------------------

1. Go to:

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m4432382b2d6a4843bcc02f76cfe03bf9

meeting number (Access Code) 161 879 3633

2. If requested, enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: Cem123

4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application

Dial: [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

To attend by phone only

-------------------------------------------------------

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Password: 1618793633## USA Toll

Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial [email protected]



For assistance:

Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mc

On the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contact John Fatato at: [email protected] or 1-518-473-3355.