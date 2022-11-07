Wawa’s “Free Coffee Tuesdays” for Rewards Members Returns Though the End of the Year!

Members to receive a reward for one free self-serve hot coffee or fresh-brewed handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday from November 8 – December 27

/EIN News/ -- WAWA, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is excited to announce the return of its “Free Coffee Tuesdays” campaign, which provides Wawa Rewards Members with a Bonus Reward for one free, any size, self-serve hot or handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday from now until the end of the year.

With distribution on the following free coffee dates -- 11/8, 11/15, 11/22, 11/29, 12/6, 12/13, 12/20 and 12/27 -- rewards members will receive a Bonus Reward in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. during the promotional window.

“Due to an overwhelming positive response from the previous Free Coffee Tuesday campaigns, Wawa is excited to bring it back every Tuesday for the remainder of the year starting November 8th,” said Jim Morey, Chief Marketing Officer, Wawa. “Coffee is the most popular product among our loyalty members, so we are excited to bring a little joy to our members with this campaign during the holiday season.”

A new enhancement for this campaign is that members can now choose to redeem their Wawa Rewards while they are mobile ordering or continue to redeem in-store. Anyone that is not already a member can sign up for Wawa Rewards on the Wawa mobile app or on WawaRewards.com to take advantage of Free Coffee Tuesdays as well as future benefits. Wawa Rewards is a great way for customers to save money throughout the year, with rewards for everyday spend, and periodic bonus offers such as Free Coffee Tuesdays and fuel discounts.

Wawa Rewards Program Enrollment Instructions

Simply download The Wawa App in the App Store or Google Play Store and click "Register Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Or go to WawaRewards.com and click "Sign Up Now" to create a Wawa Rewards account. Then, scan the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card, or registered Wawa Rewards gift card with every purchase.



About Wawa Rewards

The Wawa Rewards Program lets you earn Wawa Rewards for every U.S. $50 spent on eligible* purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card. Wawa Rewards members have the opportunity to not only earn rewards on Wawa favorites, but will also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering Ahead, Curbside Pickup, In-App Delivery, In-App fuel payment, surprise offers, and more.. It's a way for us to say "thank you" for choosing Wawa! Customers who are not Rewards members are encouraged to sign up to take advantage of the eight-week offer and future benefits!

*Please note that fuel, select dairy items, tobacco, alcohol, delivery fees/tips, gift cards (including Wawa Gift Cards), and Wawa Catering purchases are not eligible to earn Wawa Rewards.



About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand crafted beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

