Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,507 in the last 365 days.

New Book Shares Building the Railroads of America

The men and women who paved the road for the future

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author, Lynn Luick, channels his burning passion for writing and history through his work Iron Blood: The Building of the Trans-continental Road.  Inspired by the railroads’ history, he recounts the tale of the unknown men and women who paved railroads that connected various locations within the old United States of America in fiction. In this book, the author enlightens readers on the various individuals’ experiences as they set out to build the nation’s roads bringing together a nation after a great tragedy.

Lynn Luick was born in the state of Oregon in the United States of America but is now residing in Texas with his wife whom he met while working in a grocery store. Happily married over the course of fifty-two years, their love blossomed into two daughters along with three grandchildren. To support his family, the author started his own business. During his retirement, the author began to write as a hobby. Through this hobby, he experienced great joy as he and his wife began traveling for his writing.

During the author’s travels, he takes in the scenery and lay of the land in order to make his writings more accurate and true to real life. And with his wife accompanying him, the author furthers his research of the land and channels the sceneries he experiences into his book. In his work, Iron Blood: The Building of the Trans-continental Road, Luick paints a picture of the history of the development of the railroad that connected and strengthened America as a nation after a great war. Relive an inspiring historic fiction story with Lynn Luick’s book and get to know the people who built the great railroads of America.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

New Book Shares Building the Railroads of America

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.