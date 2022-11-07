New Book Shares Building the Railroads of America
The men and women who paved the road for the futurePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author, Lynn Luick, channels his burning passion for writing and history through his work Iron Blood: The Building of the Trans-continental Road. Inspired by the railroads’ history, he recounts the tale of the unknown men and women who paved railroads that connected various locations within the old United States of America in fiction. In this book, the author enlightens readers on the various individuals’ experiences as they set out to build the nation’s roads bringing together a nation after a great tragedy.
Lynn Luick was born in the state of Oregon in the United States of America but is now residing in Texas with his wife whom he met while working in a grocery store. Happily married over the course of fifty-two years, their love blossomed into two daughters along with three grandchildren. To support his family, the author started his own business. During his retirement, the author began to write as a hobby. Through this hobby, he experienced great joy as he and his wife began traveling for his writing.
During the author’s travels, he takes in the scenery and lay of the land in order to make his writings more accurate and true to real life. And with his wife accompanying him, the author furthers his research of the land and channels the sceneries he experiences into his book. In his work, Iron Blood: The Building of the Trans-continental Road, Luick paints a picture of the history of the development of the railroad that connected and strengthened America as a nation after a great war. Relive an inspiring historic fiction story with Lynn Luick’s book and get to know the people who built the great railroads of America.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter