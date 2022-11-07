Bone Growth Stimulator Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments is a key factor driving bone growth stimulator market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Bone Growth Stimulator market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Bone Growth Stimulator market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors.

A Bone Growth Stimulator is a piece of durable medical equipment that is the sole non-surgical and least invasive treatment option. When bones are healing or growing, a weak electric field is produced. A Bone Growth Stimulator (BGS) speeds up bone healing by applying extra energy to the surface of the bone that is mending via pulsed electromagnetic or ultrasonic waves. The battery and cables of internal BGS devices must be removed from the body during a second surgery. They are pricy and installed at the time of surgery.

Rising number of sports and accident-related orthopedic injuries is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth. Different technologies, sizes, and configurations are available for bone stimulators. Electrical and ultrasonic bone stimulators are the most frequently utilized bone stimulators in orthopedics. The majority of contemporary bone stimulators are worn for a period of time each day that can last minutes or hours and are often attached close to the site of the fracture or fusion with a small battery pack. These are used extensively in sports and accident-related injuries to help accelerate healing.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The bone growth stimulation devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Magnetic coils that absorb pulsed electrical current are used in bone growth stimulation devices such as pulsed electromagnetic field generators. The endogenous electric streaming potential caused by bone strain is comparable to the magnetic flux the bone feels as a result. These devices work by increasing important cytokines including TGF-b and BMP. For the device to function effectively, the patient must use it regularly and with high compliance. Fortunately, the LCD panel allows the doctor to monitor and record patient usage. Capacitive coupling devices are another example of such devices, which are positioned on the skin across a bone healing site with two surface electrodes placed across from one another.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Orthofix US LLC, Stryker, Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Bioventus, Medtronic, DJO, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ossatec Benelux BV.Market

Emergen Research has segmented the global bone growth stimulator market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

o Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

o Platelet-rich Plasma

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Spinal Fusion Surgeries

o Delayed Union & Non-Union Bone Fractures

o Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

o Other Applications

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

o Hospitals & ASCs

o Home Care Settings

o Academic & Research Institutes

