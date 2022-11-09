Rive Video Presents: Pop Star Kendra Erika Releases New Hit Track 'Come and Get It' - Already Climbing the Charts

Kendra Erika, American Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Kendra Erika, American Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Kendra Erika, American Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Kendra Erika, American Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician Kendra Erika, American Singer/ Songwriter/ Musician

Pop Star Kendra Erika Releases Official Music Video for 'Come and Get It'

FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kendra Erika is a spicy, bold artist with a touch of vintage Hollywood and flair for capturing hearts of her fans. Kendra’s Deep House/ Pop recording style developed from the eclectic vibes of her surrounding musical culture and community. Focused on being truthful to her core artistry and authentic to whom she is, Kendra brings a dynamic cinematic experience to everything she produces. Dubbed the “the queen of hearts” by Hollywood Life Magazine, she has worked with a bevy of Grammy-winning producers such as Charlie Midnight (Billy Joel, James Brown, Joni Mitchell); Jan Fairchild (Elton John, Mary J Blige); John DeNicola (Hungry Eyes and Time of my Life from Dirty Dancing); Damon Sharpe (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez); Ned Cameron (Kid Ink, Lil Wayne); Mark Mangold (Cher, Michael Bolton); Luigie “LUGO” Gonzalez (Janet Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand).

Kendra has achieved 5 Top Ten songs on the Billboard Chart in less than three years. She has released a dozen singles and worked with top producers and songwriters, including "Try Again," a heartfelt remake of the original Timbaland produced Aaliyah song. The track was produced by hitmaker RUNAGROUND, Andrew Kirk (100 Million Views On YouTube). Kendra has also attracted musical collaborations with the creme de la crème in the industry. As Broadway reopened in late 2021, Kendra released her dance remake of “As Long As You’re Mine” from Wicked featuring 2x Tony Award nominee, Rock of Ages star, and American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis. She previously had five Top 10 dance hits, including "Self Control", which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance Chart, and "So Fly", which peaked at Top 10 on the U.K. Dance Charts. Kendra's single 'Rapture', released in the spring featured a collaboration with Ronnie "CHICO" DiCicco (JLo, Rihanna, Britney Spears). Rapture was followed up by a pumping remix featuring Tobtok, aka Tobias Karlsson, who leads the new wave of Swedish electronic music DJ/producers.

"Come and Get It" is Kendra's third single of the year and serves as an impressive statement on her burgeoning presence in the dance / pop world. The track is a tour de force of soaring vocals and infectiously pulsating beats, elevated past mere 'dance floor banger' status by Kendra's clever and complex lyricism. While comparisons could be made to artists like Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and Kate Bush, "Come and Get It" proves that Kendra has a musical perspective and approach all her own. The accompanying music video adds an engaging visual component to the song, showcasing Kendra's star power in front the camera and giving the audience a glimpse into her caustic performance style.

Kendra has this to say about the message behind her new single:

“We're coming out of a time where we've all felt controlled and influenced to do something that felt unnatural to us, which is to live within a box, when all we need is to live freely to seize opportunity. 'Come And Get It' is that powerhouse statement saying to strip any oppressive forces away and to not be dependent on anything or anyone to make our decisions. If you want life, come and get it. Go with your heart, spread your wings from the Rapture, and live high up in the clouds!"

Kendra continues to perform and headline for crowds including the Tea Dance in NYC, a yearly Gay Pride event where past headliners include Better Midler and Lady Gaga as well as opening for international pop artists, including Jason Derulo. Kendra also uses her mesmerizing voice to benefit others. Throughout her career, this influential artist has collaborated with many charitable causes including the Unicorn Children's Foundation, Recovery Unplugged, MusiCares, and War Child. Kendra dedicated a portion of the proceeds from her song "Song of Hope", co-written and produced by Charlie Midnight and Jan Fairchild, to help empower children impacted by war.

Kendra is also a voting member of the Grammy Recording Academy. Stay up to date on the latest with Kendra on social media platforms Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KendraErikaMusic/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kendraerika/, and Twitter: https://twitter.com/kendraerika.

Kendra Erika - Come and Get It (Official Music Video)