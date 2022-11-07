Graphene Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing research and development activities and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries are some key factors driving market

Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Graphene Market Research Report published by Emergen Research, key business details are analyzed along with a geographical overview of the Graphene industry, which provides extensive analysis of this sector. This study provides a comprehensive look at the Graphene market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. As of 2017, the research study provides historical data and offers forecasts up to 2027. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion.

Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Graphene market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Graphene market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Graphene market.

Complexities in bulk manufacturing and lack of standardization are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the global graphene market to some extent over the forecast period. The graphene market is still in early stages of growth, with few standards and rules deployed currently. Various firms are developing different types of graphene materials, which has resulted in a considerable amount of sector diversity and uncertainty. As a result, there is currently sub-standard or ‘fake’ graphene on the market, which is difficult to spot at the product stage. As a result, several cases of low-quality graphene from vendors have arisen, thereby eroding credibility among end-users.

Key Highlights from the Report

• Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

• Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global graphene on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Monolayer Graphene

• Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Graphene Oxide

• Graphene Nanoplatelets

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Electronics

• Composites

• Catalyst

• Energy Storage & Harvesting

• Tires

• Paints and Coatings

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Electronics & Telecommunication

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

