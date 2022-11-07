Subscriber Identity Module Cards Market to Hits USD 4,819.3 Million in 2030 by Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for 5G SIM cards is a key factor driving SIM cards market revenue growth

Subscriber Identity Module Cards Market Size – USD 3,595.4 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smartphones and feature phones in developing countries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards market size reached USD 3,595.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for 5G SIM cards is a primary factor driving the market growth of the SIM cards market. The only way to ensure secure 5G network access is through a 5G SIM, which is a tamper-proof security element, and rising internet penetration is expected to drive the market revenue growth.

Other benefits such as the highly adjustable onboard identity encryption feature integrated into the 5G SIMs have made it feasible for mobile operators to guarantee user data anonymization through IMSI encryption. Key rotation management enables mobile carriers to safely and remotely switch the SIM's built-in authentication mechanism as needed, maintaining a trusted environment. Incorporated private networks and enterprise 5G services can benefit from improved integrity and confidentiality levels owing to network authentication techniques used by mobile carriers. Operators can offer each network slice customized security, authentication, and authorization. Furthermore, the over-the-air 5G steering of roaming capabilities provided by the 5G SIM ensure that mobile operators can provide consumers with a seamless and ideal 5G roaming experience while optimizing their roaming earnings.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1382

A recent trend in the market is the rising development of E-SIMs. Customers are increasingly adopting E-SIMs over traditional SIM cards owing to their various advantages. Without the need to insert or replace a physical SIM card, eSIM allows a smoother device setup experience. This functionality allows users to quickly switch between and save numerous eSIM profiles on a single device. The tiny size of the eSIM frees up space for other parts, such as a bigger battery, and allows manufacturers to rearrange the interior design of their products. In addition to making waterproofing devices even simpler, an eSIM does not have to be close to the edge of the phone. Since eSIM is built inside devices, it cannot be physically lost or damaged. E-SIM is easy to locate since network providers can control eSIM remotely. With E-SIM it’s easier to transfer data to a different device. The user just has to download their data from the cloud to get their contacts, message, and other media back making it convenient and user-friendly.

The Global Subscriber Identity Module Cards Market Report is a comprehensive report on the Subscriber Identity Module Cards market, offering key insights on business strategies, current trends, and presenting qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Subscriber Identity Module Cards market. This report offers in-depth research insights on key and significant aspects of the Subscriber Identity Module Cards market, providing an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, restraints, growth prospects, threats, and risks. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and regional scope of the Subscriber Identity Module Cards market.

Competitive Outlook:

The leading companies operating in the Subscriber Identity Module Cards market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Companies profiled in the global Subscriber Identity Module Cards market:

Thales, Giesecke+Devrient GMBH, Idemia, Datang Telecom Technology Co., Ltd., DZ Card (International) Ltd., Valid, Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd., Kona I, Watchdata Co., Ltd., HKCard Electronics Co., Limited.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/subscriber-identity-module-cards-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The USIM cards segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. In Global System of Mobile Communication (GSM) devices, USIM is functionally equivalent to a SIM card. It is the organization that manages subscriber-related data and executes authentication and ciphering security services on the user side in Universal Mobile Telecommunication System (UMTS) and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) (3G and 4G) devices. Multiple profiles can be present on a single USIM, each for a different purpose. If a user has two UTMS terminals, one of the ‘multimedia type’ and the other one of the classic varieties.

64KB segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. It was made available after 2001. It is still used in the present day. Approximately 500 more individual's contact information can be saved, depending on the service provider. To connect to 2G and 3G data services, utilize this method. Users can use it to track down the phone if it is ever lost or stolen. Network operators can use it for more mobile network activities due to its increased storage capacity. 64KB are available for storing on it. This device has direct access to social network accounts, automatic roaming, and SMS lock.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. China, India, and many other countries are included in Asia Pacific. Over the forecast period, the market for SIM cards in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. It is expected that the region's rising smartphone adoption will rise the demand for SIM cards. In addition, the continued demand for cutting-edge technologies found in smartphones and other electronic devices is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SIM cards market on the basis of type, application, SIM memory, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

SIM Cards

USIM Cards

SIM Cards with DES

SIM Cards with 3DES

SIM Cards with AES

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Wearable Device

Others

SIM Memory Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

32KB

64KB

128KB

256KB

The Global Subscriber Identity Module Cards Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Subscriber Identity Module Cards market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1382

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Subscriber Identity Module Cards market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Sugar Substitutes Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sugar-substitutes-market-size-worth-usd-22-53-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-8-emergen-research-863385068.html

Cobots Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cobots-market-size-worth-usd-9-342-8-million-by-2027-cagr-of-38-5-emergen-research-832175166.html

Animal Genetics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/animal-genetics-market-size-worth-usd-9-66-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-2-emergen-research-881072156.html

Alopecia Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alopecia-market-size-worth-usd-5-250-8-million-by-2027-cagr-of-8-9-emergen-research-845857084.html

Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market-size-worth-usd-15-40-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-18-5-emergen-research-847150311.html

Food Cold Chain Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/food-cold-chain-market-size-worth-usd-526-00-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-11-4-emergen-research-820691253.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.