Interactive Whiteboard Market Trend Analysis by Leading Players: Google, Microsoft, Seiko Epson Corporation, Planar, etc
Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an interactive whiteboard is the major key factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market size was USD 1,816.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for digital solutions due to COVID-19 and increasing adoption of advanced learning methods, such as virtual learning, are major factors projected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Whiteboarding has traditionally been a cornerstone of workplace innovation, which also supports users creativity, as individuals work remotely or in hybrid environments. Whiteboards are also integrated with smart cameras and AI to increase the performance of user. Distributed teams embraced technology to collaborate virtually during lockdowns since they could no longer meet in meeting spaces. In addition, quality of camera image and auto-framing capabilities enable an immersive meeting experience.
Tremendous processing capabilities of Dahua DeepHub Lite Series Smart Interactive Whiteboard are a result of its integrated 4-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 4G RAM, 32G storage, and Android 9 OS. Dahua DeepHub provides an exceptional writing, controlling, and content displaying experience with a high-precision infrared touch sensor and a 4K DLED display. It is an ideal choice to digitize offices and schools as it supports Wi-Fi screen sharing, UHD display, scan and go, and others. Moreover, pen-point writing is also supported on this intelligent whiteboard, which is comparable to real writing experience due to its Zero Air Gap technology and low latency. This is best used indoors in locations such as meeting rooms, command centers, hospitals, banks, and classrooms.
However, frequent technical advancements in the sector and high cost of investments are factors hampering revenue growth of the market.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The resistive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. These tools allow for touch-based interactions and can be used with either a single finger or a stylus and are also cost-effective. Versatility and power offered by this cutting-edge digital board inspire and stimulate users to learn how digital boards may encourage active learning, boost overall productivity, and motivate learners, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.
The corporate segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. IWBs increased workplace involvement through display technology offering functionality needed to make the switch to digital media straightforward. It is also simple to install and easy to use, which allows corporate executives and other professionals to display top-notch tools that enable them to wow their peers with simple presentations.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising remote working conditions and growing e-learning platforms due to COVID-19. In addition, rising demand for cloud-based technologies is also driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
Some major companies in the global market report include Google, Microsoft, Seiko Epson Corporation, SMART Technologies ULC, Cisco Systems, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Planar, ViewSonic Corporation, Boxlight, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., and Promethean Limited
On 28 March 2022, Mural, a visual collaboration company acquired LUMA Institute, a Pittsburgh-based supplier of educational opportunities, digital tools, and certification courses. Mural also launched a collaborative intelligence system to increase the capacity for organizations to innovate.
Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive whiteboard market based on offering, type, technology, screen size, end-use, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Hardware
Software
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Portable
Fixed
Technology Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Electromagnetic
Infrared
Capacitive
Resistive
Others
Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Less than 40 Inch
41 to 70 Inch
71 to 90 Inch
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Education
Corporate
Commercial
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
