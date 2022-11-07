Interactive Whiteboard Market Trend Analysis by Leading Players: Google, Microsoft, Seiko Epson Corporation, Planar, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an interactive whiteboard is the major key factor driving market revenue growth

Interactive Whiteboard Market Size – USD 1,816.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.42%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for advanced interactive whiteboards from the education sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market size was USD 1,816.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for digital solutions due to COVID-19 and increasing adoption of advanced learning methods, such as virtual learning, are major factors projected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Whiteboarding has traditionally been a cornerstone of workplace innovation, which also supports users creativity, as individuals work remotely or in hybrid environments. Whiteboards are also integrated with smart cameras and AI to increase the performance of user. Distributed teams embraced technology to collaborate virtually during lockdowns since they could no longer meet in meeting spaces. In addition, quality of camera image and auto-framing capabilities enable an immersive meeting experience.

Tremendous processing capabilities of Dahua DeepHub Lite Series Smart Interactive Whiteboard are a result of its integrated 4-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 4G RAM, 32G storage, and Android 9 OS. Dahua DeepHub provides an exceptional writing, controlling, and content displaying experience with a high-precision infrared touch sensor and a 4K DLED display. It is an ideal choice to digitize offices and schools as it supports Wi-Fi screen sharing, UHD display, scan and go, and others. Moreover, pen-point writing is also supported on this intelligent whiteboard, which is comparable to real writing experience due to its Zero Air Gap technology and low latency. This is best used indoors in locations such as meeting rooms, command centers, hospitals, banks, and classrooms.

However, frequent technical advancements in the sector and high cost of investments are factors hampering revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The resistive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. These tools allow for touch-based interactions and can be used with either a single finger or a stylus and are also cost-effective. Versatility and power offered by this cutting-edge digital board inspire and stimulate users to learn how digital boards may encourage active learning, boost overall productivity, and motivate learners, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The corporate segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. IWBs increased workplace involvement through display technology offering functionality needed to make the switch to digital media straightforward. It is also simple to install and easy to use, which allows corporate executives and other professionals to display top-notch tools that enable them to wow their peers with simple presentations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising remote working conditions and growing e-learning platforms due to COVID-19. In addition, rising demand for cloud-based technologies is also driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some major companies in the global market report include Google, Microsoft, Seiko Epson Corporation, SMART Technologies ULC, Cisco Systems, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Planar, ViewSonic Corporation, Boxlight, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., and Promethean Limited

On 28 March 2022, Mural, a visual collaboration company acquired LUMA Institute, a Pittsburgh-based supplier of educational opportunities, digital tools, and certification courses. Mural also launched a collaborative intelligence system to increase the capacity for organizations to innovate.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive whiteboard market based on offering, type, technology, screen size, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Portable

Fixed

Technology Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Electromagnetic

Infrared

Capacitive

Resistive

Others

Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Less than 40 Inch

41 to 70 Inch

71 to 90 Inch

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Education

Corporate

Commercial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

