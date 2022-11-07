Data Center Server Market Worth USD 69598.62 Million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Server market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Data Center Server market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Data centers are physical or virtual infrastructure used by enterprises to house computer, server and networking systems and components for the company's information technology (IT) needs, which typically involve storing, processing and serving large amounts of mission-critical data to clients in a client/server architecture. Data center management involves ensuring the reliability of both the connections to the data center as well as the mission-critical information contained within the data center's storage. It also entails efficiently placing application workloads on the most cost-effective compute resource available.

The global Data Center Server market size was valued at USD 33986.63 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.69% during the forecast period, reaching USD 69598.62 million by 2027.



Segmentation by Types: -

SAN System

NAS System

DAS System

Segmentation by Applications: -

Industrial Servers

Commercial Servers

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Lenovo

HP

Fujitsu

HPE

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

SGI

IBM

Bull (Atos)

NEC

Hitachi

Cisco

Huawei

Inspur

Dell

TOC of Data Center Server Market Research Report: -

1 Data Center Server Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Data Center Server Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Data Center Server Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Data Center Server Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Data Center Server Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Data Center Server Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Data Center Server Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

