Ceramic Fiber Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Rising demand for ceramic fiber in petrochemical industry and aerospace industries are some key factors driving global ceramic fiber market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Ceramic Fiber Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Ceramic Fiber market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Ceramic Fiber market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Ceramic Fiber industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360 overview of the global Ceramic Fiber industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Because of their high thermal stability, light weight, high energy of ablation, electrical insulation, good corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, wear resistance, and vibration-tolerance capabilities, ceramic fibres are used in the aerospace industry. Aerospace rockets, compressor and exhaust buckets, turbine mixtures, and other engine components are all made from ceramic-fiber reinforced composites. Due to their lesser weight than metals, ceramics are used in aerospace applications, allowing for greater speed, more payloads, less fuel consumption, and expanded spacetimes for spacecraft study. Ceramics are largely used in components of ultra-high-speed moving vehicles, temperature security devices, and aviation engines and exhausts.

Key Highlights from the Report

• Blanket segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing application of blankets in automotive and aerospace industries. Ceramic blankets are utilized as catalytic converter insulation in the automotive industry, as well as in aircraft and space vehicle engines.

• Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) wool segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. AES wools are made of amorphous fibers that are formed by melting a mixture of MgO, CaO, and SiO2. AES wool products are typically utilized at temperatures exceeding 1,100°F (600 °C) in industrial equipment, fire prevention, and automotive exhaust systems.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic fiber across various industries including petrochemicals, automotive, and power generation in countries in the region.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

HarbisonWalker International, Inc., Unifrax I LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Isolite Insulating Products Company, Limited, YESO Insulating Product Co., Ltd., FiberCast Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd., Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd., and NUTEC Group

Regional Segmentation:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

Emergen Research has segmented the global ceramic fiber on the basis of product form, type, end-use, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Module

• Paper

• Blanket

• Board

• Others

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

• Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Power Generation

• Refining & Petrochemical

• Iron & Steel

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Others

Report Highlights:

• Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Ceramic Fiber business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

• The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

• The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

• The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

