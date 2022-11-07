Moisturizer Market to Hit USD 14.01 Billion by 2029 | Industry to Generate CAGR of 4.76%

Companies covered in moisturizer market are L'Oreal S.A. (France), Estee Lauder Inc. (U.S.), Unilever Plc (U.K.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Coty Inc. (U.S.), and more players profiled.

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Crisis to Slow Growth Momentum Due to Serious Supply Chain Disruptions

Global economies and a number of businesses are in trouble as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. In order to produce the necessary commodities (sanitizers, hand soap, and other items) needed during this pandemic, many cosmetic industry manufacturing facilities have been moved and the majority of their sectors have to be shut down. Most nations witnessed severe supply and demand shocks in virtually every business sector as a result of the rapid spread of COVID-19 over the world and the burden of containment measures and limitations.

Moisturizer Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.76% 2029 Value Projection USD 14.01 Billion Base Year 2021 Moisturizer Market Size in 2021 USD 9.50 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 214 Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By End-User, By Region Moisturizer Market Growth Drivers Growing Spending on Beauty Products is Strengthening the Market Mounting Millennial Consumer Interest in Skincare Products to Support the Growth of the Market

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the moisturizer market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

L'Oreal S.A. (France)

Estee Lauder Inc. (U.S.)

Unilever Plc (U.K.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Coty Inc. (U.S.)

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the global market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Expenditure on Beauty Product to Promote Market Growth

The growing awareness of one's appearance and skin health as well as increased purchasing power fuels the demand for skin care products. The necessity for high-quality skincare products is further diminished by a hectic lifestyle and a constantly contaminated environment. Additionally, the promising growth prospects of the global market depend on improving the economic situations of developing nations, a growing elderly population, and a steady increase in demand for a variety of skincare products.

Segments:



Face Moisturizer Segment Accounts for Maximum Shares

The global market is segmented based on type into face moisturizer and body moisturizer. The face moisturizer segment accounts for the largest moisturizer market share.

Cream Segment Gained Popularity in Recent Years

The market can be segmented by form into cream, lotion, and gel. Skin protection has become one of consumers' paramount important wellness routines in recent years. Creams are significantly popular among consumers globally.

Women Users Lead the Segment Based on End-user

The market is categorized into men, women, and infants & kids based on end-user. Women users are the major consumers of moisturizing products and account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

As per geography, the global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Growing Demand for Product from China

Increasing spending on cosmetics to support market expansion

The Asia Pacific region became the most important market in 2021 due to growing awareness of one's appearance and skin health. China is a major consumer of skincare goods. Non-scented and skin-lightening goods are quite well-liked in China and other Asian nations.

The near future is expected to see an increase in product sales across the South American, Middle Eastern, and African markets. Recently, the goal of industry players has been to expand into these areas.

The demand for skin care products is driven by an increase in disposable income. The necessity for high-quality skincare products is being further diminished by a hectic lifestyle and an ever-present polluted environment that damage skin health.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market

Global Moisturizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Product Estimates and Forecast By Type Face Moisturizers Body Moisturizers By Form Cream Lotion Gel By End User Men Women Infant & Kids By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Moisturizer Market Growth

The major firms use a variety of tactics to strengthen their position as the industry's top businesses. One such crucial tactic is the acquisition of businesses to increase brand value among customers. Periodically releasing novel products after conducting a thorough analysis of the market and its target audience is another crucial strategy.

Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Procter & Gamble presented a novel shopping experience for its users in the South East Asian virtual marketplace, Shopee, to satisfy the increasingly changing demand of consumers in recent times. As consumers are popularly switching to tech-based trends, the company anticipates to amalgamate novel developing technologies to involve consumers and increase the shopping experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Moisturizer Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the worldwide market size was USD 9.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.01 billion by 2029.

2. Who are the key players in the Moisturizer Market?

Answer: LOreal S.A, Beiersdorf AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever Plc, and The Procter & Gamble Company are the leading companies worldwide.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: Growing spending on beauty products positively influences the moisturizing products markets growth.

