Call for Minimal Errors in Warehousing is Set to Drive Warehouse Robotics Market, Reaching US$ 9.5 Bn at a CAGR of 13% During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand in the Asia Pacific warehouse robotics market is projected to surge at a 15.2% CAGR over the assessment period. The growth in the e-commerce industry worldwide and the growing need for efficient warehousing and inventory management are driving the market growth.

The global warehouse robotics market is worth US$ 5 Bn as of now and expected to be worth US$ 9.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a whopping CAGR of 13% between 2022 and 2032.



Warehouse robotics has been widely looked upon as an effective methodology for reducing pressures revolving around increasing overheads and availability of the manual labor. Plus, operational competencies can’t be enhanced beyond a certain limit when it comes to manual operations.

The robots could be effectively used to lift heavy loads, efficiently carry out placing, picking, packaging, transportation, and palletizing. Specialized software solutions are needed for watching over warehouse operations, employees, and inventory flow.

IT professionals are engaged on continuous basis in upgradation of the software solutions with extra functionalities. A WMS (Warehouse Management System) is implemented by several companies. It could properly integrate ERP, labor management, and inventory management.

The warehousing industry is also witnessing prominence of cobots (collaborative robots) as they have been designed for enhancing security and also simplifying HMI (Human Machine Interface). Machine Learning has accorded a higher level of intelligence to cobots, which is actually facilitating smooth rides with warehouses after seeing them getting done by operator even once. Mobile robots and cartesian robots are the other robots being preferred for performing warehouse operations like unloading and loading, placing and picking, and material handling.

However, dearth of skilled professionals coupled with higher costs related to deployment and training is the restraint that warehouse robotics market is subject to. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Warehouse Robotics Market’.

Key Takeaways from Warehouse Robotics Market

North America holds the largest market share and the status quo is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period due to promulgation of novel technologies at a better rate as compared to the other regions.

Europe stands second on this count due to Germany expected to hold an exorbitant share in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in warehouse robotics market due to growing manufacturing facilities coupled with rising demand for merchandise.



Competitive Analysis

ABB, in May 2022, came up with ‘ABB Robotic Depalletizer’, which comes across as a solution to handle complex depalletizing activities in healthcare, logistics, e-Commerce, and consumer packaged goods vertical. ‘Machine Vision’ technology helps the above-mentioned solution to assess boxes of various types, thereby facilitating efficient processing of assorted loads, that too, with minimal engineering and reduced downtime.

GreyOrange, in May 2022, raised US$ 110 Mn, wherein it went for growth financing. Mithril Capital Management backed it through BlackRock.

Fanuc America, in January 2022, tabled M-1000iA robot that is capable of handling heavy products inclusive of automotive components, construction materials, and battery packs to cater to electric vehicles. M-1000iA holds the distinction of being the biggest serial-link robot, as far as January 2022 is concerned.

Omron Automation Americas, in July 2021, launched heavy-duty mobile robot called the ‘HD-1500’. It is able to handle bulky objects due to payload capacity of 1500 Kg.

ABB Ltd., in February 2020, collaborated with Covariant for giving AI-empowered advanced mechanics answers to the market. In other words, the intelligent robots mentioned herein are meant for working with people and enhance every undertaking.





“With growing demand for automation in the wake of an excessive demand for netter production quality and safety, the warehouse robotics market is expected to grow unabated in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What’s more with Warehouse Robotics Market?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the warehouse robotics market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product (fixed robots, mobile robots, gantry robots, and stationery articulated robots), and by application (automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, construction, defense, and oil & gas).

The fact that Amazon, Inc., in the year 2019, has more than 100K robotics systems deployed all across 25 fulfilment centers is a testimony to the fact that warehouse robotics market would grow on an impertinent note in the near future.



Key Segments Profiled in the Warehouse Robotics Industry Survey

Product:

Fixed Robots

Mobile Robots

Gantry Robots

Stationery Articulated Robots

Application:

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Construction

Defense

Oil and Gas



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa



