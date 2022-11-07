Xenon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Andrea DiFabio as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Andrea DiFabio as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Ms. DiFabio will provide strategic leadership and oversight of the planning and execution for Xenon’s legal function on a global basis.



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Andrea to Xenon’s senior leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Legal Officer. Andrea joins us at a time when we have multiple late-stage clinical programs underway with the goal of commercializing new epilepsy therapeutics. She is an inspiring leader who has previously advised and played a key role in the approval and launch of several commercial products. She comes to us with a proven track record in public companies within the life sciences sector and extensive experience in the neurology space, and we look forward to benefiting from her strategic counsel.”

Ms. Andrea DiFabio commented, “I am excited to join Xenon during this important time of growth and late-stage clinical development. I look forward to acting as a strategic business partner to the leadership team and contributing to Xenon’s future successes as we strive to develop new neurology therapeutics for patients in need.”

Ms. DiFabio is a global pharmaceutical executive and legal officer with extensive experience in life sciences companies, including the approval and launch of commercial products. Prior to joining Xenon, Ms. DiFabio was the Chief Legal & Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary at Repertoire Immune Medicines, Inc. from March 2020 to October 2022, where she developed broad experience supporting all aspects of the company, including business and clinical development, investor communications, risk management, and developing the company’s IP and communication strategy. From 2019 to 2020, Ms. DiFabio served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Codiak Biosciences, Inc. Prior to its acquisition by Sanofi for $11.6 billion in early 2018, Ms. DiFabio served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Bioverativ Inc. from late 2016 to 2018 after playing a key role in this spinoff company of Biogen Inc. Previously, Ms. DiFabio joined Biogen in 2006 as Corporate Counsel and was promoted to Vice President, Chief US Counsel in 2007 and subsequently to various positions of increasing responsibility, where she was involved in key strategic transactions, as well as the approval and launch of numerous neurology products. Prior to her experience at Biogen, from 1999 to 2006, Ms. DiFabio was a member of the executive team and senior legal counsel at Parexel International, a publicly traded clinical research organization. Ms. DiFabio earned a Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude from Boston University, where she also participated in the Executive MBA Program.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

