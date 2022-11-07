Most Recent Deloitte Study Confirms Nationwide Impact of Davie’s Partnership in the National Shipbuilding Strategy

/EIN News/ -- LÉVIS, Québec, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from a study, conducted by consulting and advisory firm Deloitte LLP in Canada, shows that the entry of Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) in the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), and other key programs, will create even greater economic benefits than highlighted in the original analysis published in 2020.



As part of the NSS, Davie would be called upon to build six program icebreakers and one polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. Earmarked projects for Davie under the NSS also include two ferries for Transport Canada as well as multi-year maintenance and vessel life extension for Canada’s City-class patrol frigates.

“This updated study offers compelling evidence of the benefits associated with the NSS. As Davie enters the NSS, it will create life-long careers, sustainable economic growth and enhance Canada’s ability to defend its Arctic sovereignty, which has never been more important,” said James Davies, President and CEO, Davie.

According to the updated study, projects awarded to Davie will lead to large and wide-ranging benefits over the next 20+ years, including:

Up to 4,700 jobs created or sustained by Davie, including high paying, exciting careers in Lévis, Québec and across Canada

created or sustained by Davie, including high paying, exciting careers in Lévis, Québec and across Canada Up to $21 billion in overall impact on the Canadian economy to 2040+

on the Canadian economy to 2040+ For every $1 spent at Davie over $2 could be spent in the Canadian economy

in the Canadian economy Up to $3 billion in taxes and other government revenues

and other government revenues 1,500+ Canadian businesses will directly benefit from Davie’s contracts



“The NSS will mark the beginning of the next chapter for Davie. One that will see even more activity at our facility but that will also be a giant step forward in our ambition as a company to go beyond just delivering ships to Canada,” concluded Mr. Davies.

The Executive Summary of the updated study can be found here.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfil acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

For more information :

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Public Affairs and Strategic Relations

514-913-1957