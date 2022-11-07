Phunware to Participate at the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a leading digital transformation platform to tech-enable contextual engagement in a mobile-first world, will be holding one-on-one and small group meetings at the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022 at The Yale Club in New York City.



The conference will consist of in person one-on-one and small group meetings with approximately 50 companies across the Technology vertical. The format will provide investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from private and public companies in a variety of Technology sub-sectors.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email PHUN@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries: