Aphaia Pharma to Participate in the LSX Leaders Inv€$tival Showcase

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphaia Pharma, a clinical-stage company harnessing precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous endocrine balance for the treatment of metabolic diseases, today announced that it will participate in the LSX Leaders Inv€$tival Showcase, to be held November 14, 2022, in London as the pre-day to the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17, 2022.



Members of the management team will present a corporate overview at the LSX Inv€$tival Showcase and will be available for one-on-one meetings during the LSX Inv€$tival Showcase and the Jefferies conference.

Presentation Details

LSX Inv€$tival Showcase

Stage: Biotech Growth Stage (pre-series B), Company showcase presentations

Date and Time: Monday, November 14, 3:45 p.m. GMT

About LSX Inv€$tival Showcase

The Inv€$tival Showcase is an LSX Leaders event in partnership with the global investment bank Jefferies and the annual European Lifestars Awards, with the showcase serving as the pre-day to Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The event returns for its seventh year to connect early, growth stage, public life science, and health technology companies to global capital and deal-makers during the largest week in European life sciences investment.

About Aphaia Pharma

Aphaia Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing proprietary precision-targeted drug formulations to restore endogenous hormone release from nutrient-sensing cells in the GI tract to treat and prevent metabolic disorders such as obesity and associated diseases. Aphaia’s lead candidate, APH-012, a glucose formulation, has been shown to safely restore endogenous hormone release in individuals with obesity. APH-012 is now being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in the U.S. and Germany for chronic weight management and is preparing to be evaluated in a second Phase 2 trial for the improvement of pre-diabetes in individuals with a pathological oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT). The versatile design of Aphaia’s technology platform provides an opportunity for the development of treatments for multiple disease patterns.

