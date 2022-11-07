Exclusive Brands Announces new Product Launches for Neno's Naturals CBD

/EIN News/ -- Lifestyle Wellness Brand Neno’s Naturals CBD Launches new Products to Expand Portfolio of Offerings

ANN ARBOR, MI, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the addition of two new products to Neno’s Naturals’ extensive product line of tinctures, gummies, capsules and topicals.

Exclusive Brands and Neno’s Naturals has become a trusted source for Michigan residents. Starting November 1, 2022, Neno’s Naturals will be offering 300 mg CBN Gummies (300 mg per bottle) and Neno’s topicals will now be increased from 500 mg to 1000 mg premium CBD. Neno’s Naturals CBN Gummies packed with premium cannabinol to promote relaxation and sleep. Now packed with 1,000 mg of CBD and inflammation fighting ingredients like Aloe Vera, Menthol and Camphor Oil, Neno’s Naturals topical products include their CBD Freeze Roll on Gel and CBD Heating and Cooling Relief Cream.

In addition to their new product offerings, Neno’s Naturals continues to offer both medical and adult use consumers access to superior quality natural products through utilizing ingredients that are sourced from local farmers to both support health and strengthen communities. Neno’s Naturals New CBN Gummies, topicals and the brand’s full range of products can be found on their website at https://www.nenosnaturalscbd.com.

“Expanding on our successful line of Neno’s Naturals products, our first CBN Gummies represents a strategic move to expand into high-growth categories we’re seeing in this industry,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer at Exclusive Brands. “Our customers trust the quality, safety and transparency of Neno’s products and know that we’re committed to continuously developing products that help our customers feel good in their bodies.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with including Neno’s Naturals, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi and follow Neno’s Naturals at @nenosnaturals.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality accessible cannabis and is driven by excellence.

