Developing China-PSC platform: “Macao as Platform – Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” Forum and Business Matching Session attracted over 100 representatives

MACAU, November 7 - The “Macao as Platform – Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” Forum and Business Matching Session was held today (6 November) by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Macao Special Administrative Region Government. The event included theme forums, discussion sessions and on-site matching sessions. Over 100 government and business representatives from the Mainland and Macao.

A number of traders from the Mainland were interested in building partnership with Macao enterprises. Some of the mainland enterprises said that they took this opportunity to deepen their understanding of Macao’s geographical and policy advantages, and believed that they intend extend their business network via the China-PSC platform and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

Guest speeches on discussion of developing China-PSC platform in Macao

During the event, Assistant Minister of Commerce Li Fei said that the Ministry of Commerce will continue to support Macao’s construction of the China-PSC Platform, whereby constantly strengthen the collaboration between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in different areas. The co-operation particularly include, firstly, the development of the “Three Centres” and Macao’s role as a platform; secondly, broader and deepened China-PSC co-operation to enrich Macao’s platform; thirdly, supporting the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to upgrade the services provided by Macao’s platform.

In his video speech, Secretary for Economy and Finance Macao SAR Government Lei Wai Nong said that under the guidance and support of the Central Government and with the participation of all PSCs, the construction of Macao’s China-PSC platform had made good progress. A comprehensive service platform with coordinated development and joint promotion in other fields is conducive to building bridges for the co-operation between neighbouring provinces and cities in the Mainland and PSCs, expanding bilateral and multilateral co-operation, creating more driving force with collaborations, and providing services even more effectively.

During the themed forum, Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) Ji Xianzheng, Mozambican Ambassador to Macao Maria Gustava and President of Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Ma Chi Ngai delivered speeches on “Macao as Platform – Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” to introduce the advantages and latest developments of the China-PSC Platform, as well as business environments in Portuguese-speaking countries.

Mainland enterprises’ representatives sharing market experience

The discussion session focused on the topic "Helping small and medium-sized enterprises grow and deepening China-PSC economic and trade development", which was moderated by President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U. The discussion session was held online and offline, where Director of the Investment Promotion Office of the Economic Development Bureau of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone Zhang Weifeng, Vice Chairperson of the China International Contractors Association Yu Xiaohong and General Manager of China-PSC Investment Management Co., Ltd. Li Na introduced some of the business policies and development opportunities. Three representatives from the top 500 enterprises of China also shared their market experience at the discussion session.

More than 40 representatives of mainland enterprises were invited to participate in this event, covering industries such as big health, culture and creativity, e-commerce, trade and food.