Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 289,847 in the last 365 days.

Company statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 972 new companies were incorporated in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 422 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (434) and Business Services (243) went down by 67 and 132 respectively. Meanwhile, total value of registered capital of the new companies surged by 139.8% year-on-year to MOP887 million, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with relatively large capital in Financial Activities and Business Services during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 139 in the third quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP333 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP797 million (89.9% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP127 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 93.3%. Besides, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP55 million and MOP7 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 711 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 90 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

As regards size of registered capital, there were 713 new companies (73.4% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP18 million) made up 2.1% of the total. Meanwhile, 25 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP832 million) constituted 93.8% of the total.

You just read:

Company statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.