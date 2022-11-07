Company statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 972 new companies were incorporated in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 422 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade (434) and Business Services (243) went down by 67 and 132 respectively. Meanwhile, total value of registered capital of the new companies surged by 139.8% year-on-year to MOP887 million, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with relatively large capital in Financial Activities and Business Services during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 139 in the third quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP333 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP797 million (89.9% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP127 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 93.3%. Besides, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP55 million and MOP7 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 711 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 90 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

As regards size of registered capital, there were 713 new companies (73.4% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP18 million) made up 2.1% of the total. Meanwhile, 25 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP832 million) constituted 93.8% of the total.