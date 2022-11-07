Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair kicks off in mid-November, boosting sales and exploring business opportunities

MACAU, November 7 - The “2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2022GMBPF) will be held at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao, from 11 to 13 November. This year’s GMBPF will again feature an integration of trade, forum, culture, shopping, leisure and entertainment. Over 60% of the enterprises are joining the Fair for the second year in a row, recognising that the Fair enables them to increase sales, explore more business opportunities and facilitate business transformation.

In line with the current consumer eating habits, the three-day 2022GMBPF revolves around the theme “semi-finished food” together with the debut of the “Four Key Industries Area”, aiming to provide a platform for business exchange and co-operation and product sales for enterprises participating both online and offline, and boost the recovery of multiple industries through the exhibition mode of “1+4+N”.

Promoting sales and exploring industries’ possibilities with “1+4+N”

The “1” refers to the main theme of this year’s GMBPF, “semi-finished food”.

The “4” refers to the new elements – “four key industries”, including the establishment of relevant exhibition areas and thematic forums to provide cross-sectoral co-operation and exchange opportunities for participating enterprises, and to facilitate the development of the four key industries through the MICE platform.

“N” refers to the numerous industries that will benefit from the GMBPF by taking part in the exhibition and sales campaign, business matching and networking sessions, as well as forums, which will in turn be part of the exhibition’s development momentum.

Extending the bridging effect after the Fair to facilitate business exchange between Guangdong and Macao

Last year’s three-day GMBPF enabled the signing of 21 projects and extended its bridging effect to the post-exhibition period by forging co-operation among enterprises, eventually introducing various agricultural by-products from Guangdong to Macao, such as dairy products, frozen seafood, fruit and preserved food products. The GMBPF also helped a Macao exhibitor reach an initial agreement on co-operation with the Guangdong Restaurant Association through the Fair’s business matching session, extending the brand’s reach to other cities of the Greater Bay Area. Some exhibitors also built long-term supply partnerships through the event.

Thematic talks sharing the latest industry information to assist enterprises with business upgrades and transformation

To further help enterprises upgrade and transform through the MICE platform, GMBPF has invited an information technology company to join the exhibition and host thematic talks to share the latest information on the industry. During last year’s GMBPF, a renowned e-commerce platform from the Mainland approached more than 70 Macao enterprises that were interested in developing cross-border e-commerce; 20 of them successfully listed their products on the e-commerce platform, which covered “big health” products, food products, and daily commodities, recording a cumulative sales volume of over RMB10 million as of today.

This year’s GMBPF has also invited information technology companies that assist catering enterprises in smart digital transformation to participate in the exhibition and hold a series of talks to help the catering industry make good use of technology and seek opportunities for business upgrading and transformation.

The “2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” is jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province. Admission is free. For more information, please visit the GMBPF’s official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.