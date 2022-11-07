Review of Culture International Edition Issue No. 69 Urban Landscape Transformation of Macao in the 19th Century

MACAU, November 7 - The issue 69 of the Review of Culture takes up the theme of architecture with a thesis that discusses the planned transformation and expansion of the Macao urban landscape from the mid-19th century to the early 20th century, in addition to another essay on Macao’s influence on East Asian military action and architecture. In the Religion column, different positions and social work of the Catholic Church in Macao in the 1960s and 1970s are explored.

In the field of Historiography, a research is carried out on the 200 years of Spanish navigation and the development of trade in the Delta region.

Concluding this issue, the Macao Studies section presents two research works on the representation of Macao in the Portuguese Parliament in the beginning of liberalism, and an article on the life and work of the Portuguese poet and prose writer António Correia, who died in Portugal on the occasion of this edition.

