Macao Creative Pavilion showcases the charm of Macao’s original fashion at the China International Import Expo

MACAU, November 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Cultural Development Fund will jointly set up a “Macao Creative Pavilion” at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held from 5 to 10 November 2022, to engage the local fashion industry in exploring business opportunities in the Mainland and showcase Macao’s creative and diverse cultural image.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau, in collaboration with the Cultural Development Fund, will organise the participation of 12 cultural and creative entities from Macao at the 5th CIIE. The CIIE is organised by the Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, attracting many well-known enterprises from around the world. The “Macao Creative Pavilion” will be located in the Consumer Products Pavilion, covering an area of approximately 250 square metres. The Pavilion is designed with the concept of “elasticity” and will present exhibits displayed in a combination of rotation, dynamic state and multi-dimensionality, signifying the creative spirit of breaking through under pressure.

For the first time, the “Macao Creative Pavilion” will present a number of Macao original brands under the theme of original fashion, and will hold a number of fashion shows during the Expo, with models presenting fashion products and accessories that feature the unique Macao style, demonstrating the charm of the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures. By participating in national-level business events, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will make good use of the diverse and international MICE platform to raise awareness and recognition of Macao brands in Mainland China, promote the development of Macao cultural enterprises in Mainland China, and integrate them into the overall development of the country. The participating brands are as follows: C/W COLLECTIVE, Demi*D, Earlyink, ella épeler, GELÉE FASHION DESIGN, GODDESS ARMOUR, La Mode Désir, Lexx Moda, O.N.E, Sanchia, SARA LOLO and work.in.process.mo.