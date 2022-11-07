Individuals in Macao who have been to the risk areas in Jinwan District of Zhuhai City should take two nucleic acid tests between 7 and 9 November

MACAU, November 7 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that according to an urgent reminder from the health authorities of Zhuhai City, people who have been to Xuxing Casserole Porridge Restaurant or the underpass between GreenTree Inn (Jilin University) and Weiming Plaza in Jinwan District, Zhuhai City are at risk of infection. To identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community, and to lower the risk of viral transmission, the following individuals who are in Macao are appealed to take the initiative to conduct “two tests in three days”. Relevant nucleic acid testing arrangements are detailed as follows:

I. Target groups

1. People in Macao who have been to Xuxing Casserole Porridge Restaurant (Shop No. 10, Jichang West Road, Sanzao Town, Jinwan District, Zhuhai City) between 21:25 and 23:45 on 5 November;

2. People in Macao who have been to the underpass between GreenTree Inn (Jilin University) and Weiming Plaza (near Liesheng Village, crossing underneath Jinhai’an Avenue) in Sanzao Town, Jinwan District, Zhuhai City between 21:25 and 23:45 on 5 November.

II. Testing requirements

Undergo a total of two nucleic acid tests between 7 and 9 November, with each test separated by at least 12 hours.

Important Notes:

For people who have been sampled for other categories of NAT tests in Macao or Mainland China on 7, 8 or 9 November, the test will be counted towards this testing drive, and they do not need to repeat the test on the same day; however, people with yellow Macao Health Code should satisfy the NAT testing frequency requirements prescribed by the health authorities;

For people who have been sampled for other categories of NAT tests in Macao or Mainland China on 6 November, the test will be counted towards this testing drive, and they only need to conduct one more nucleic acid test on any day between 7 and 9 November;

People who have conducted NAT test in the Mainland China on 6, 7, 8 or 9 November should convert the health code from “Yuekang Code” to “Macao Health Code”, and confirm the NAT result obtained in the Mainland has been successfully transferred to the Macao Health Code, in order to be considered as the test result on that day.

III. Link for booking

The above target groups, or persons with symptoms or particular risks can make an appointment for free testing. Result of the test will not be displayed on the health code, and cannot be used for border crossing purposes. The booking link is: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/specialgrouprnatestbook;

For self-paid NAT stations (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purpose), the booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook;

No rapid antigen test is required before going to the NAT stations;