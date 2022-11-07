Federal Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee to hold public meeting Nov. 10

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 7, 2022 – The Federal Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Iowa Department of Transportation's main complex at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The meeting will be held in the South Conference Room, immediately inside the main entrance.

Interested parties may attend the meeting in person or via the Microsoft Teams meeting link or live audio may be accessed via telephone by dialing 515-817-6093 and using conference ID 685 033 814#. The link will be active shortly before the meeting and discontinued immediately after the meeting ends.

Federal Recreational Trails Program Advisory Committee Public Meeting 1:30 p.m. Welcome and introductions 1:35 p.m. Program overview and apportionments 1:40 p.m. Application, guidance, and scoring criteria 1:50 p.m. Questions 2:00 p.m. Adjourn

Contact: Scott Flagg, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1252 scott.flagg@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Civil Rights Bureau by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

