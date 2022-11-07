Air-to-air Refueling Market Size Will Achieve USD 12.10 Billion by 2028 growing at 9.1% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for aerial refueling to support overseas deployments and increasing procurement of fighter jets are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Air-to-Air Refueling Market Size – USD 6.16 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for autonomous refueling systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) services market size reached USD 6.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for aerial refueling to support overseas deployments which enables fighter jets and other aircraft to cover longer distances is a key factor expected to drive demand for aerial refueling services. Increased procurement of advanced fighter planes with newer more advanced technologies including better sensors that enable more efficient and accurate mid-air refueling has been resulting in increased demand to accomplish better surveillance and covering of a larger area. This is expected to support market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

The Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, Cobham Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Omega Air Refueling Services Inc., Eaton Corporation , Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group., GE Aviation, Safran S.A., and Draken International, LLC.

As part of Emergen Research's Global Air-to-air Refueling Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Air-to-air Refueling Market industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the Air-to-air Refueling Market . A detailed forecast is provided until 2028 based on historical data from 2017 and 2018. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Air-to-air Refueling Market industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Air-to-air Refueling Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Air-to-air Refueling Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Boom refueling segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference and use owing to faster fuel transfer rate than other systems.

Manned segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to wider adoption of manned refueling systems, while unmanned refueling systems are in the testing phase and not widely implemented.

North America market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global air-to-air refueling market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major companies providing air-to-air refueling such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, and Cobham Ltd., among others, in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented global Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) on the basis of type, system, aircraft, components, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned

Unmanned

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probe and Drogue

Boom Refueling

Autonomous

Aircraft Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Fighter Aircraft

Tanker Aircraft

Military Transport

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pumps

Valves

Hoses

Boom

Probes

Fuel Tanks

Pods

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Air-to-air Refueling Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

