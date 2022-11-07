Right Lane Closure on I-70 between Exit 1B and 2A on November 7

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a right lane closure on I-70 Westbound and Eastbound between Exits 1B and 2A Monday, November 7, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. These closures will occur in order to complete electrical work for the overhead signs.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​