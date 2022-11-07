Dental Care Market Size Will Achieve USD 58.50 Bn by 2030 Growing at 6.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of dental care both among adults and children is a key factor driving dental care market revenue growth

Dental Care Market Size – USD 33.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental care market size was USD 33.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in oral care products and growing prevalence of dental care are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Additionally, technological advancements in oral care products and introduction of innovative dental products are expected to drive market revenue growth. In developed countries with high living expenses, majority of people opt for oral care devices, such as electric toothbrushes and other innovative dental care items, owing to various advantages. An electric toothbrush comes with various advantages, such as through its app, sensors of electric toothbrush check that users are brushing their teeth properly and its entertaining activities encourage youngsters to maintain healthy practice of brushing their teeth on a regular basis. In addition, increased public awareness of aesthetic dental procedures assists people to keep their breath fresh, which drives market revenue growth.

Leading companies looking for new revenue streams will find this research very helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It is useful for companies looking to diversify into new markets or expand their current scope of operations.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GSK Group of Companies, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unilever, GC Corporation, Lion Corporation, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Avail sample market brochure of the report to evaluate its usefulness; get a Sample copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1304

As part of Emergen Research's Global Dental Care Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Dental Care Market industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the Dental Care Market . A detailed forecast is provided until 2030 based on historical data from 2017 and 2018. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Dental Care Market industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns

How will this Report Benefit you?

We have recently released a 250-page report from Emergen Research that includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Those who need commercial, in-depth market assessments for the global Dental Care Market , as well as a detailed market segment analysis, can find our new report valuable. Our recent study provides a thorough assessment of the whole regional and global market for Dental Care Market . To increase market share, obtain a comprehensive financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. It is clear that energy storage technology is rapidly expanding. Look at how you might take advantage of the current and future revenue-generating opportunities in this industry. Additionally, the research will assist you in making more effective strategic decisions, such as building growth strategies, strengthening competitor analysis, and increasing business productivity.

Get Access to Full summary of the Dental Care Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-care-market

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Care Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Dental Care Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The home segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Dental care should be provided at home for children of upto twelve months, to assist children and their families build a lifetime of good oral health. Most patients who have a higher than average level of dental hygiene knowledge choose oral irrigators for home usage. Furthermore, home-use oral irrigators, often known as water floss, are becoming more popular owing to growing awareness of bleeding gums produced by string floss and difficulty in maintaining dental health.

The online distribution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to growing population and widespread use of cellphones. Technological advancements and rise of e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay, offering cheaper pricing and deals including Cash-On-Delivery (COD) and simple returns, which are driving demand for dental care products. Many people are drawn to the platform because of variety of gadgets available. Customers find it handy and simpler to buy things online by comparing prices, types, and brands, which saves time from visiting a store, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s disease reduces body’s resistance to infection and patients require regular dental care, which is driving market revenue growth in this region. People with diabetes have gum disease more frequently and severely and periodontal bone loss and tooth loss are both associated with osteoporosis illness.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental care market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Toothpastes

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Manual Toothbrushes

Electric Toothbrushes

Battery-powered Toothbrushes

Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/ Rinses

Non-medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/ Ancillaries

Dental Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

Dental Water Jets

Dental Products

Fixatives

Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Home

Dentistry

Explore the Full Index of the Dental Care Market Research Report 2022

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

This report can be customized as per the requirements @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1304

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Dental Care Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Purchase Premium Report on Dental Care Market at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1304

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Dental Care Market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Dental Care Market ?

How will each Dental Care Market submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030 ?

How will the market shares for each Dental Care Market submarket develop from 2022 to 2030 ?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030 ?

Will leading Dental Care Market s broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030 ?

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.