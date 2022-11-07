Cloud Native Platforms Industry Trends Shifts From Boom to Mature Market | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of innovative software approaches that extend beyond programmers and reach out to novice developers is a key factor driving the market

Cloud Native Platforms Market Size – USD 3,787.9 Million, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.5%, Market Trends –Increasing consumer awareness regarding various benefits of deploying serverless computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Native Platforms Market size was USD 3,787.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of Infrastructure as a Code (IaC) is a key factor driving market revenue growth. IaC is a strategy that is intended to reduce developer workload and remove the need for physical hardware configuration. In addition, by utilizing configuration files, industry professionals manage Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. IaC also aims to solve challenges associated with physical servers and configuration, as well as their high cost and lowers cost of infrastructure management. Moreover, IaC and other automation strategies combined aim to reduce time-consuming and error-prone tasks of managing IT infrastructure. As a result, end-use companies are increasingly integrating cloud native trends such as IaC into DevOps.

Increasing emphasis on improving consumer satisfaction, rising business agility, scalability, flexibility, and other factors are major factors driving market revenue growth. As businesses shift to a cloud-native future, an exponential increase in use of cloud-native technologies across multiple industries is expected. In addition, adopting newer trends can assist businesses in replacing manual, slow, or specific stacks of technology, or even reinventing their enterprise Information Technology (IT) structure towards a smoother workflow.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The public cloud segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for next-generation industrial solutions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising complexity of business models is contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and others are adopted for real-time analytics, which in turn, improves business decisions. Moreover, cloud native platforms aid in optimization and managing these technologies judiciously.

The BFSI segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing application of cloud-native banking infrastructure is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Cloud-native banking infrastructure provides various benefits, for instance, cost reduction and increased cost predictability. In addition, it improves compliance and security, which are the two most significant barriers to digital transformation in the financial services industry. Furthermore, both approaches are simplified by cloud-native infrastructure, which automatically integrates new threats and regulations to ensure seamless data security and compliance.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Wide availability of skilled professionals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, various end-use companies are significantly investing in expanding their business operations, which in turn, is contributing to market revenue growth. Moreover, companies are realizing benefits associated with utilizing cloud-based applications, such as minimized production cost, ease of resource management, and others, which are significantly contributing to market revenue growth in this region.

Some major companies in the global market report include ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Apexon, IndiaNIC Infotech Limited, Cognizant, R Systems Inc., LTI – Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Ekco, Bacancy Technology, Infosys Limited, and IBM.

On 29 July 2021, Google, which is a technology, information, and internet company headquartered in Mount View, California announced its partnership with SAP, which is a German-based software solution provider to capitalize on and expand existing capabilities of cloud solutions. Both companies have previously worked together on innovations such as Fast Restart and Memory Poisoning Recovery capabilities for S/4HANA workloads, real-time access to advanced Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, and integration with industry's best cloud security and network infrastructure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud native platforms market based on deployment type, industry, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Mobile and Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

