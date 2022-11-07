Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Named BioFlorida 2022 Company of the Year

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that it has been named the “2022 David J. Gury Company of the Year” by BioFlorida. The award recognizes one company that accomplishes significant milestones and achievements leading to the advancement of life sciences in Florida.

“It is an honor to be recognized for such a prestigious award which represents the culmination of the hard work and commitment by our Catalyst teams that helped get us to where we are today,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Catalyst. “Since our founding, we have been inspired to develop and provide innovative treatment options for patients living with rare diseases. Our focus on patients and addressing important unmet medical needs is the foundation of our core values and accomplishments. We are honored to be acknowledged among the many deserving life science companies with these shared goals.”

“We are excited to recognize Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as the BioFlorida Company of the Year and celebrate their efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (“LEMS”) with their breakthrough treatment, FIRDAPSE®,” said Nancy K. Bryan, President, and CEO of BioFlorida. “The Catalyst team has an unwavering commitment to the patient community it serves and dedication to ensuring that all LEMS patients nationwide have access to the treatment. We are proud to have Catalyst represent the Sunshine State as a shining example of industry advancement.”

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults and children ages six to seventeen with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved using FIRDAPSE to treat adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

About BioFlorida

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida’s life sciences industry, representing 6,700 establishments and research organizations in BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health, and Health Systems that collectively employ nearly 94,000 Floridians (Source: TEConomy/BIO). BioFlorida’s member driven initiatives provide a strong business climate for the advancement of innovative products and technology that improve lives and promote economic benefits to the state.

For more information, visit www.bioflorida.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media Contact David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com Investor Contact Mary Coleman Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (305) 420-3200 mcoleman@catalystpharma.com