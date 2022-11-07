Atlas Air Awarded Extension of Air Force One Pilot Training Agreement

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that the United States Air Force (USAF) has extended its agreement with Atlas Air to train pilots and flight engineers for Air Force One.

Under the five-year extension of the agreement, which Atlas Air has held since 2007, crews for the Air Force’s VC-25, a modified version of the Boeing 747-200, will receive ground and flight-simulator training at Atlas Air’s world-class training center in Miami, Florida. “Air Force One,” the designated call sign of the aircraft when the President is on board, consists of two specially configured Boeing 747-200B aircraft.

“It is an honor to continue to provide this critical training to the pilots and crews of Air Force One and the Presidential Airlift Group,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “Atlas Air’s partnership with the USAF is a source of tremendous pride for all of us. We are privileged to be entrusted to meet the high standards for safety, professionalism, efficiency and security that this contract demands.”

The past four U.S. presidents have been flown to locations throughout the world by Atlas-trained pilots and flight engineers who received their 747 certification from Atlas Air.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

