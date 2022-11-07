Atomic Force Microscopy Market Expected to Reach $806.0 Million By 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for atomic force microscope in semiconductor & microelectronics, rapid growth in the R&D activities on scanning force microscopy in nanotechnology and nanoscience, and rise in infrastructural modernization in semiconductor and microelectronics sector drive the growth of the global atomic force microscopy market. Closure of manufacturing facilities and shortage of workforce during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global atomic force microscopy market generated $480.53 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $806.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $480.5 million Market Size in 2031 $806.0 million CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 211 Segments Covered Offering, Grade, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in demand for atomic force microscope in semiconductor & microelectronics Rapid growth in the R&D activities on scanning force microscopy in nanotechnology and nanoscience Opportunities Rise in infrastructural modernization in semiconductor and microelectronics sector Technological advancements Restrains Damage to samples caused due to contact-mode AFM

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global atomic force microscopy market, owing to the presence of adverse lockdown restriction as imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of semiconductors and microelectronics, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, there was a global shortage of chips, resistors, and other raw materials due to strict restriction on import and export of various items.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup soon with eased lockdowns restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global atomic force microscopy market based on offering, grade, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the atomic force microscopes segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments like the probes segment.

Based on grade, the industrial grade AFM segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as research grade AFM segment.

Based on application, the material science segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The semiconductors and electronics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global atomic force microscopy market report include Park Systems, Oxford Instruments, Nanosurf AG, NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments, Nanomagnetics Instruments, Nanonics Imaging Ltd, AFM Workshop, Attocube Systems AG, Anton Paar, Semilab Inc., Concept Scientific Instruments, Advanced Technologies Center, Bruker Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp (HHT), WITec (Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH).

The report analyzes these key players in the global atomic force microscopy market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the atomic force microscopy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing atomic force microscopy market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the atomic force microscopy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global atomic force microscopy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, atomic force microscopy market forecast and market growth strategies.

Atomic Force Microscopy Market Key Segments:

By Offering:

Atomic Force Microscopes

Probes

By Grade:

Industrial Grade AFM

Research Grade AFM

By Application:

Academics Stream Life Sciences Chemistry Others

Others

Material Science

Semiconductors and Electronics

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

