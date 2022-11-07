H2O Innovation: Maple Business Line to Launch Unique 24/7 Self-Service Containerized Store

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Maple business line is launching the H 2 GOTM container, a self-service store housed inside a container and accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is the first innovation of its kind in the North American maple syrup industry.

The H 2 O Innovation team developed this containerized store to ensure that maple syrup producers always have access to all the products they need to carry out their daily operations without having to travel long distances. The labour shortage and the fact that opening hours are often incompatible with the forestry workers’ schedules prompted H 2 O Innovation to design this new and unique concept.

The producers who are members of the H 2 GOTM containerized store will be able to enter the store using a unique access code, input the products they are purchasing in an application that was developed for this specific purpose, and leave with their order. They will even have access to the store’s inventory right from the comfort of their home or of their sugar shack.

The H 2 GOTM containerized store will allow H 2 O Innovation to increase customer loyalty, to grow even closer to its customers and to attract a new clientele. Furthermore, the 24/7 access will offer greater flexibility to maple syrup producers and will help them contend with unpredictable weather conditions.

The first H 2 GOTM containerized store will be located in Saint-Augustin-de-Woburn, in the Eastern Townships region of the Province of Quebec. Several others will eventually be rolled out in other remote areas. “Producers generally get up at the crack of dawn. Having to work around their suppliers’ business hours has always been one of their main irritants. After several months of research and development, we have overcome the technological challenges and are finally ready to launch our self-service store! With its small footprint, efficient use of space and outstanding performance in terms of real-time inventory, the H 2 GOTM containerized store will certainly delight several producers,” stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Prospective disclosures

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2022 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com



Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d7cc3e5-6b5d-4332-a8e6-731017d5baab