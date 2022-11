Candel Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Clinical Data Presentations at SITC and SNO

/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel viral immunotherapies, today announced new clinical data will be presented in the upcoming 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in Boston, MA and the 27th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) in Tampa Bay, FL.



Details are as follows:

37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Poster Presentation Title: Dynamic analyses of tumor microenvironment modulation by CAN-2409 treatment using Kaede photoconvertible transgenic mice

Presenter: Anne R. Diers, PhD, Director of Early Research, Candel Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 1134

1134 Date/Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9 am – 8:30 pm ET

Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9 am – 8:30 pm ET Location: Hall C, Omni Boston Hotel, Boston, MA or Virtual





Oral Presentation Title: First efficacy and multi-omic analysis data from phase 1 clinical trial of oncolytic viral immunotherapy with CAN-2409 + valacyclovir in combination with nivolumab and standard of care in newly diagnosed high-grade glioma

Presenter: Patrick Y. Wen, MD, Director, Cancer for Neuro-Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Professor, Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Principal Investigator for Candel Therapeutics

Patrick Y. Wen, MD, Director, Cancer for Neuro-Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Professor, Neurology, Harvard Medical School; Principal Investigator for Candel Therapeutics Abstract Session: Late Breaking 204

Late Breaking 204 Date/Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11:25 am – 11:55 am ET

Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11:25 am – 11:55 am ET Location: Hall B2, Omni Boston Hotel, Boston, MA or Virtual





27th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO)

Oral Presentation Title: Enriched TCR/BCR VDJ rearrangements correlate with MRI and survival outcomes in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma treated with CAN-3110

Presenter: Alexander Ling, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Abstract Session: Clinical Trial I

Clinical Trial I Date/Time: Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 5:35 pm ET

Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 5:35 pm ET Location: Ballroom B, Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL



Details from the presentations will be available following the events on the Candel website at https://www.candeltx.com/media/.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with viral immunotherapies that elicit a systemic anti-tumor immune response. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens while creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two clinical stage viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform. The enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is the first systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

For more information about Candel, visit www.candeltx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of development programs, include key data readout milestones; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of its programs; and expectations regarding cash runway and expenditures. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s programs; the Company’s ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain orphan drug designation for product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company’s business model, and strategic plans for the Company’s business and product candidates, and other risks identified in the Company’s SEC filings, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Media Contact

Lena Glaser

Vice President

Evoke Canale

lena.glaser@evokegroup.com

(619) 849-5391

Investor Contact

Sylvia Wheeler

Principal

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com