BIO-key, Provider of Identity Access Management (IAM) and Biometric Cybersecurity Solutions, Hosts Q3 Investor Call Tues, November 15th at 10am ET

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) and large-scale identity solutions, featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), will review its Q3 results in a conference call on Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. after releasing results pre-market. Members of the management team including Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will participate on the call.
Conference Call Details
Date / Time:
Tuesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:
1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6599160
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com) BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized on premises solutions.
