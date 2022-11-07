CEX.IO Announces Listings Program for Projects Seeking Credible, Vetted Exposure & TOKEN2049 London Presence

The program offers quality projects an opportunity to anchor themselves within the crypto ecosystem, through a trusted entity known for robust due diligence and broad market access.CEX.IO leaders head to London’s TOKEN2049 this month to meet with other industry experts.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, has relaunched its Listing Program. Leveraging time-tested expertise, the company will offer white glove service to support quality DeFi projects as they scale and promote increased digital asset adoption.

The program will offer crypto projects that have moved beyond the proof-of-concept stage the benefit of nearly 10 years’ industry experience, including marketing evaluation and strategy, market making and growth guidance. Pairing CEX.IO’s rigorous due diligence standards alongside its strong commitment to ethical mission-driven projects that seek to solve real-world problems, vetted teams can confidently integrate with CEX.IO products and services to scale their platform and reach.

“CEX.IO’s five million global investors have trusted our award-winning platform for its stability and security for nearly a decade. As one of the most regulatorily-minded and tenured crypto exchanges, we have an opportunity to serve as an experienced guide for emerging DeFi projects,” said Jonathan Wykes, Managing Director of B2B Listings for CEX.IO. “Through CEX.IO’s Listings Program, our knowledgeable team is committed to helping promising DeFi projects find an anchor, as they compete to differentiate their project and grow in a burgeoning crypto market.”

Approved projects will have access to rich benefits including:



Ability to onboard new users via fiat on and off-ramps through integration into the CEX.IO ecosystem.

Access to CEX.IO’s proprietary AMM algorithm, designed to support partnered token trading volumes - at low cost and low risk.

CEX.IO’s secure storage and liquidity.

CEX.IO will next head to Europe’s premier crypto event, ​​TOKEN2049, in London from November 9-10. Interested DeFi projects can learn more about the Listings program at Booth #MB6, and/or apply to be listed with CEX.IO here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over five million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

