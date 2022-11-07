Equiplano joins Volaris Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of Equiplano, a provider of public administration software in Paraná, Brazil.



Equiplano helps simplify public management with software solutions that support the optimization of public administration and assist local governments in complying with current legislation. Equiplano helps public entities to achieve the desired results in revenue generation, process organization, information sharing, and customer support. The product includes modules for public accounting, tax management, human resources, procurement, fleet management, and other functions.

“We are excited with the arrival of Equiplano to the Volaris Family. The public sector of Brazil creates exciting opportunities and Equiplano, with its leading role in the south of the country, will be well positioned to achieve even more with Volaris' best practices. Volaris has momentum in Brazil and, with Equiplano's acquisition, now has a footprint in yet another new vertical”, said Henrique Barreto, Group Leader within Volaris Group.

“With ethics, courage, pioneering spirit and hard work, we close a cycle and start a new one, even more audacious. Today we are very enthusiastic about becoming a company of Volaris Group, strengthening our purpose, ideals, competence and reliability. We are pleased to have led the company to this point, and we are fully aware that we are doing our best for our customers, employees, partners and community”, said Arnoldo Bohaczuk, co-founder of Equiplano.

Equiplano will continue to operate as an independent business unit within Volaris Group.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

