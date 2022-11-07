Beyond Meat® Expands Award-Winning Chicken Portfolio with the Introduction of Beyond Chicken® Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken™

Building on the brand’s recent launch of Beyond Steak™, the new chicken innovations are the latest additions to Beyond Meat’s growing portfolio of delicious, better-for-you and sustainable plant-based products

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today launched Beyond Chicken® Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken™, the latest additions to Beyond Meat’s award-winning chicken platform that also includes Beyond Chicken® Tenders. The new plant-based chicken products will launch at more than 5,000 Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as at select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the country.



Crispy, golden brown on the outside and juicy on the inside, Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken satisfy consumers’ craving for delicious chicken options that are better for people and the planet. The two new products offer nutritional benefits like having 14g of plant-based protein derived from a blend of faba bean and pea, 50% less saturated fat than a leading brand of traditional breaded chicken nuggets, 0mg of cholesterol, and no added antibiotics, hormones or soy1.

Beyond Chicken Nuggets come pre-cooked and can be conveniently made in the air fryer in under 5 minutes, offering parents a delicious, quick and lunchbox-friendly option that kids will love. Beyond Popcorn Chicken is a bite-sized party favorite made easy that goes from freezer to plate in just a few minutes in the air fryer.

“We’re always exploring new plant-based protein sources that deliver the taste and texture of its animal protein equivalent and are proud that by using faba bean protein we’ve been able to create a portfolio of absolutely delicious plant-based chicken products with no added soy, a key differentiator for our Beyond Chicken products within the category,” said Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami.

This launch, part of Beyond Meat’s commitment to rapid and relentless innovation, builds upon the recent debut of Beyond Steak™ , a revolutionary, plant-based protein designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips. With 21g of protein per serving, Beyond Steak offers nutritional benefits including being low in saturated fat and having 0 mg of cholesterol and no added antibiotics or hormones. Beyond Steak is available at more than 5,000 Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the country and in foodservice.

Find these new products at the store closest to you by visiting the Beyond Meat store locator , and get mealtime inspiration on the Beyond Meat recipe page .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 2022, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 183,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

Shira.Zackai@beyondmeat.com

_________________________

1 May contain soy traces

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38d255ea-b3a9-41ef-991b-55300583df02

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3549107f-2fc2-4b16-8240-93351f04915d