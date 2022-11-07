At 7.3 % CAGR, Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market Size to Surpass $630.23 Bn by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

High private funding, increasing efforts by various space agencies for deep space exploration missions and growing public sector interest in space sector

Market Size – USD 385.23 Billion in 2021- at a CAGR of 7.3 % Unmanned spacecraft segment dominated other segments in the deep space exploration and technology market in 2021” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep space exploration and technology market size is expected to reach USD 630.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as high private funding in the space sector, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, increasing efforts by various space agencies to engage in deep space exploration missions, and rising interests across the public sector.

Advancements in deep space exploration and technology is driving an increasing number of missions being planned by various space agencies to investigate celestial bodies such as Earth’s moon, Mars surface, Jupiter’s moon, Saturn’s moon, the sun, and asteroids. Success of space exploration missions are dependent on the unique capabilities of humans, and quick decision making, cognitive adaptability, and versatility are critical requirements in such activities. Robots are also used to achieve exploration goals that can benefit humankind. Deep space exploration has led to immense technological and scientific advancements in health and medicine, transportation, consumer goods, energy and environment, information technology, and industrial applications. These are other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The unmanned segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 as unmanned missions are more frequently planned for exploration of the moon and for Mars. Moreover, unmanned spacecraft are cheaper and safer to launch and operate. A number of countries opt for unmanned spacecraft missions as a result of such benefits and advantages. Launch of new satellites into orbit are further expected to drive growth of the global unmanned spacecraft market to a major extent during the forecast period.

A few of the leading players operating in the Deep Space Exploration and Technology market research report are:

Airbus Defense & Space, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Alenia Space, Astrobotic, MAXAR Technologies, Inc., and Sierra Nevada Corporation

Extent of the research:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Rockets

Landers

Robots

Satellites

Orbiters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Moon Exploration

Transportation

Orbital Infrastructure

Mars Exploration

Subsystem Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Propulsion System

Chemical

Non-chemical

Navigation & Guidance System

Command & Control System

Others

Assessing the contemporary market dynamics, the statistical survey report has also demonstrated the latest pivotal advancements and market participants based on a critical assessment of the same. The study draws accurate predictions for the business to assist consumers plan their future business moves after gaining a fair perspective of the future sector.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 9 April 2022, SpaceX launched first all-private crew for to the International Space Station. The flight was termed as a milestone in commercialization of spaceflight, and is a result of partnership between Space X, Axiom, and NASA. NASA furnished the launch site and will also take responsibility of the astronauts as they start their eight-day mission of biomedical and science research while the spaceflight will be in orbit.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over other regional markets during the forecast period. Robust revenue growth can be attributed to increase in space budget by NASA and high investments by private companies. Additionally, presence of a number of private companies such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SpaceX, and Blue Origin in the U.S. are focusing on making large investments in spacecraft technologies and initiatives. This coupled with major government spending is expected to continue to support North America market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Overall, the Deep Space Exploration and Technology Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

