Lisata Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in November 2022

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following events:



• RNA at the Bench and Bedside III (November 8-10, 2022) Location: Rosanne M. Crooke, PhD. Conference Center, Carlsbad, CA David Slack, President and Chief Business Officer of Lisata, will participate in one-on-one meetings during this event. For more information about the RNA at the Bench and Bedside III, please visit https://conferences.nature.com/event/7ad212a5-381e-43db-99e8-698ae7c7924b/summary. • Inv€$tival Showcase 2022 (November 14, 2022) Location: London, UK Presentation format: In-person; corporate overview Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. (GMT) / 10:30 a.m. (ET) Company Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Lisata For more information about the Inv€$tival Showcase, please visit https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase. • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 15-17, 2022) Location: London, UK Management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies conference. For more information, please visit https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/ConferenceList/Investment-Conferences/159.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead investigational product candidate, LSTA1 (formerly known as CEND-1), is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. LSTA1 actuates an active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor, while normal tissues are not affected. LSTA1 has demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and activity in clinical trials to enhance delivery of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Lisata and its collaborators have also amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. Lisata is exploring the potential of LSTA1 to enable a variety of treatment modalities to treat a range of solid tumors more effectively. In addition, Lisata also has clinical development programs based on its autologous CD34+ cell therapy technology platform. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

